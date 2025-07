GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy flagged off five new RTC bus services, including Express and Super Luxury routes to Tirupati, Srisailam, and Hyderabad. Of the 20 buses allotted to Addanki depot, seven are operational.

The Ministers pledged to induct 2,000 new buses statewide. Free bus travel scheme for women will commence on August 15. They also distributed (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 67 lakh to 53 beneficiaries