NTR statue plan at Neerukonda Hill reviewed

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana held a review meeting on Tuesday regarding the proposed NTR statue and memorial at Neerukonda Hill in Capital Region Amaravati.

Narayana met representatives of the consultancy firm Sheladia, which is designing the statue, and the surrounding infrastructure. The company presented preliminary models and shared progress on soil testing and survey work at the proposed site.

“The statue will be a symbol of pride for the State. We want the best design that reflects NTR’s stature and legacy,” Narayana said.

He instructed the consultancy to prepare at least 10 different models, and submit them to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for final approval.

“The Chief Minister will take the final call on the statue design,” Narayana said.