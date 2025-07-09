Protect Architecture students: Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh

Established in 2020-21 under Jagan's administration, the university awaits Council of Architecture (CoA) approval due to a pending Vice-Chancellor undertaking, with no action taken by the current regime
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the TDP-led NDA government for jeopardising the future of YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University’s first batch.

Established in 2020-21 under his administration, the university awaits Council of Architecture (CoA) approval due to a pending Vice-Chancellor undertaking, with no action taken by the current regime. “Wake up, Babu!” Jagan urged, referencing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, stressing the need to save students’ future.

