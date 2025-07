VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to Andhra Pradesh’s IT growth and digital transformation drive, the Sattva Group has announced a Rs 1,500-crore investment to develop an integrated IT campus in Visakhapatnam.

The 30-acre project, titled Sattva Vantage Vizag Campus, will be a landmark development in the port city, combining Grade A office spaces, premium residential zones, and world-class infrastructure built on principles of sustainability and smart urban design.

The announcement follows a series of strategic discussions between the Sattva Group and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, whose proactive leadership and vision have positioned the state as a prime destination for technology and infrastructure investment.

The project is expected to generate over 25,000 direct jobs, contributing to the government’s efforts to promote investments in Vizag.

This is right time to invest in AP, asserts Lokesh

A spokesperson for the Sattva Group stated, “We are proud to be partnering with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in this transformative journey. Minister Nara Lokesh’s clarity of vision, deep industry insight, and commitment to building a future-ready Andhra Pradesh played a crucial role in shaping this initiative.”

Minister Lokesh, who is leading Andhra Pradesh’s digital mission, has set an ambitious target of generating 2 million jobs across the state, including 5 lakh in the IT and GCC sectors. The Sattva project adds momentum to Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a digital capital, supporting this goal.