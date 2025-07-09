Sleeper cells: AP HC stays single judge’s order

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday issued a stay on a single judge’s order that directed the DGP to investigate sleeper cells, and submit a detailed report.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Ch Ravi, observed that the single judge should not have issued such directives.

The issue stems from petitions filed separately by advocate S Gouthami and A Shivakumar from Proddatur. The petitioners sought action against sleeper cells allegedly operating on a large scale in the State following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Kommineni’s bail condition modified

The High Court has modified the bail condition imposed on senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao in a case related to vile remarks made by him against women of Amaravati.

Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao issued orders on Tuesday, allowing Kommineni to report to Tadepalli police station instead of Tulluru police station on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month until the chargesheet is filed.