TTD AEO suspended for attending church

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has suspended Assistant Executive Officer A Rajasekhar Babu following allegations of misconduct and violation of organisational norms.

TTD initiated action after receiving reports that Rajasekhar Babu regularly attended church prayers every Sunday in his hometown, Puttur, Tirupati district.

Officials said his actions contravened the TTD code of conduct, which requires employees to uphold the values of the Hindu religious institution they represent.

TTD authorities treated the matter seriously, stating the AEO acted irresponsibly and failed to observe the standards expected of TTD staff. Based on a report submitted by the Vigilance Department and supporting evidence, officials reviewed the case and suspended him with immediate effect under departmental disciplinary rules. TTD confirmed that further proceedings will follow as per the service regulations.