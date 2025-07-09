YSRCP ex-MLA faces TDP ire for vile remarks on Kovur MLA

NELLORE: Former YSRCP MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy sparked widespread outrage after making derogatory remarks against Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy during a party meeting in Padugupadu on Monday.

His offensive comments drew sharp condemnation from various quarters. Later that night, unidentified miscreants vandalised Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence in Nellore. YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP was behind the attack.

During his speech, Nallapareddy not only questioned the personal life and character of MLA Prashanthi Reddy but also launched a vitriolic attack on her husband, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Using highly objectionable language, he claimed to know her “entire life history” and stated that if Prabhakar Reddy had asked him, he would have arranged a suitable bride.

He further alleged that there had already been two plots to assassinate the MP and warned him to be cautious, citing his vast wealth. Hours after his remarks, a group of unidentified individuals attacked Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence in Nellore. Between 8:30 and 9:00 pm the mob reportedly vandalised his vehicles, destroyed furniture, shattered windows, and set clothes on fire.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy was not at home during the incident. YSRCP leaders Anil Kumar Yadav, A Vijayakumar Reddy, Merigi Murali, and Parvata Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy visited the site and blamed the TDP for the violence.