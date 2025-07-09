YSRCP ex-MLA faces TDP ire for vile remarks on Kovur MLA

NELLORE: Former YSRCP MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy sparked widespread outrage after making derogatory remarks against Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy during a party meeting in Padugupadu on Monday.
His offensive comments drew sharp condemnation from various quarters. Later that night, unidentified miscreants vandalised Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence in Nellore. YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP was behind the attack.
During his speech, Nallapareddy not only questioned the personal life and character of MLA Prashanthi Reddy but also launched a vitriolic attack on her husband, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy.
Using highly objectionable language, he claimed to know her “entire life history” and stated that if Prabhakar Reddy had asked him, he would have arranged a suitable bride.
He further alleged that there had already been two plots to assassinate the MP and warned him to be cautious, citing his vast wealth. Hours after his remarks, a group of unidentified individuals attacked Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence in Nellore. Between 8:30 and 9:00 pm the mob reportedly vandalised his vehicles, destroyed furniture, shattered windows, and set clothes on fire.
Prasanna Kumar Reddy was not at home during the incident. YSRCP leaders Anil Kumar Yadav, A Vijayakumar Reddy, Merigi Murali, and Parvata Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy visited the site and blamed the TDP for the violence.
Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh condemn remarks, Prashanthi files police complaint
Meanwhile, thousands of women across Nellore district took out a peaceful march in Kovur on Tuesday, demanding an unconditional apology from Prasanna Kumar Reddy.
MLA Prashanthi Reddy filed a formal complaint with Nellore Additional SP Ch Sowjanya, seeking legal action against the former MLA. Speaking to the media, she urged the public to ‘banish’ him from political life, stating that his vendetta stemmed from her exposing his alleged scams. “Prasanna Kumar Reddy has a history of corruption and now uses his platform to demean women. Such individuals have no place in a democracy. I have also filed a defamation case against him,” she said.
YSRCP leaders condemned the attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s home, calling it another instance of lawlessness under the current regime. Reacting to the incident, former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Prasanna Kumar Reddy over the phone and expressed serious concern, seeking complete details of the incident.
Prasanna Kumar Reddy also lodged a complaint with the police, demanding a probe and the arrest of those responsible for the attack. As tensions continue to simmer in Kovur, Nellore police have stepped up security and launched an investigation into the attack.
On the other hand, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan sharply criticised Prasanna Kumar Reddy, calling the remarks derogatory and an assault on the dignity of women. “YSRCP leaders are habitual offenders when it comes to insulting women. This is not just political rivalry, it’s criminal behaviour. Legal action is the only way forward,” he said.
HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also condemned the remarks, stating: “This is a blatant public attack on a woman MLA’s character. Shamefully, it reflects the kind of politics YSRCP has normalised, where women are humiliated without remorse.” He added, “Jagan Reddy set this trend by sidelining his own mother and sister, and the rest of the party is simply following his lead.”
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha also lashed out at the YSRCP, describing it as a serial offender in disrespecting women. Speaking from Bobbili during the ‘Suparipalana Lo Tholi Adugu’ programme, she asked, “Where is Jagan Mohan Reddy now? Why hasn’t Prasanna Kumar Reddy been suspended yet?” She added that women leaders like her and MLA Prashanthi Reddy have repeatedly been targeted by YSRCP men.
Amid mounting public pressure, women’s rights groups and opposition parties are demanding Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s immediate suspension from the YSRCP and criminal prosecution. The AP State Women’s Commission strongly condemned the remarks, calling them an insult to all women and a disgrace to civilised society.
Reacting swiftly, Commission Chairperson Dr Sailaja posted on X: “The comments made by YSRCP leader and former MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy against woman legislator Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy are deeply insulting to all women and disgraceful to any civilised society.” She added,
“The Women’s Commission strongly condemns these remarks, which were clearly intended to demean women and undermine their individuality. We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure appropriate legal action is taken,” she said.