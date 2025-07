VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, decided to expedite the construction of the residential complex being built for MLAs, MLCs, and All India Services officers at Nelapadu in Amaravati.

The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 524.70 crore for completing the remaining works of this multi-storied complex, comprising 432 residences across 18 buildings (each with S+12 floors).

These works will be undertaken on a lump-sum contract basis, with a two-year Defect Liability Period (DLP). The Cabinet also ratified the action taken by the APCRDA Commissioner in inviting tenders for these works. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to review land allocations to various institutions in the CRDA region.

The Cabinet gave its nod for the formation of a government company, namely the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC). This marks a key milestone in realizing the vision proposed at the Amaravati Quantum Valley Workshop held on June 30, 2025.

A declaration was made at the conference-attended by representatives from domestic and international quantum technology giants, scientists, and intellectuals-to transform AP into a Quantum Valley hub. The government has already announced an action plan for the proposed Quantum Valley during the same conference.

AQCC will soon invite global firms to install quantum hardware and operate it in collaboration with universities, startups, and research institutions. This initiative is expected to create numerous employment opportunities for the youth.