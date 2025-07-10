Andhra CM Naidu orders probe into YSRCP's alleged investment sabotage

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have informed his Cabinet colleagues that an inquiry will be ordered into the conspiracy of YSRCP to stop the flow of investments into the State.

Naidu is said to have expressed his ire over the YSRCP ‘conspiracy’ to stop investment flow into the state. He is said to have observed that the government views such attempts seriously as they damage Andhra Pradesh’s brand image.

During the Cabinet meeting held at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav informed the Chief Minister that some YSRCP sympathisers sent e-mails to nearly 200 companies warning them against investing in the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) bonds, thereby sabotaging potential investments.

Taking serious note of these findings, the Chief Minister reportedly said an inquiry would be ordered into the conspiracy hatched by the YSRCP to prevent the flow of investments into the State.

Sources said the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the functioning of some ministers.

He questioned why there was no strong reaction when a YSRCP leader made objectionable remarks against a TDP woman legislator. He said every Minister should be vigilant on all developments in the State.

Naidu highlighted that there is a significant drop in prices of essential commodities within a year after the formation of the coalition government.

While appreciating the efforts of the Cabinet sub-committee for benefiting people with price reduction, Naidu, however, faulted the Ministers for failing to effectively communicate these achievements to the people.