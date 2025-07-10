Andhra Deputy CM Pawan applauds student's eco-friendly e-bike innovation

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolios of Forests & Environment, Science & Technology, praised Vizianagaram student Rajapu Siddu for developing a low-cost electric bicycle. Impressed, Pawan invited Siddu to his Mangalagiri camp office.

After interacting with the budding innovator, he, along with Siddu, took out the e-cycle for a test ride. He commended Siddu’s creativity, including his ‘Grocery Guru’ WhatsApp service, and awarded him `1 lakh to encourage further innovation.

Siddu, from Jadavari Kothavalasa village, built the bicycle to commute to college. The eco-friendly vehicle runs 80 km on a 3-hour charge and has gained attention on social media for its affordability and practicality.