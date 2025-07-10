'Bhadrachalam EO’s unnotified land visit sparked law and order issue,' says ASP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chinturu Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Kumar Meena on Wednesday said that the Bhadrachalam temple staff and the EO failed to inform the Yetapaka police before inspecting lands in Purushothapatnam, leading to a law and order issue.

It may be recalled that Bhadrachalam temple EO L Ramadevi and officials visited Purushothapatnam village to stop the construction of a house on land allegedly belonging to the temple.

Sooner, a verbal exchange between the EO and villagers escalated, where both the EO and the house owner, Punnamma, lost consciousness. Later, they were both shifted to a private hospital in Bhadrachalam.

Addressing the media at Yetapaka police station, ASP Meena called the incident unfortunate, stating that temple authorities did not inform the local police in advance. “As a result, we could not respond in time,” he said.

Meena said they had contacted Kothagudem District SP and Bhadrachalam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana to check if they were aware of the Executive Officer’s visit to Purushothapatnam, but they denied having any information.

He added that Telangana police have been informed to ensure that temple authorities notify Andhra Pradesh police before any such visits to maintain law and order.

As a precaution, police established a post at Purushothapatnam village on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the alleged victim, R Punnamma, told the media that temple EO Ramadevi, along with staff and sanitation personnel, came to her under-construction house and ‘aggressively tried to thrash’ her.

“I earlier had a thatched house here, which was burnt down. Revenue authorities sanctioned Rs 10,000 as assistance. Our family has lived here for decades,” she said.