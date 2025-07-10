CRDA advances green certification for housing projects in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted a key technical meeting in Vijayawada to push forward green certification for housing projects in Amaravati.

Chaired by Additional Commissioner (Admin) Mallarapu Naveen, the meeting was attended by the Engineer-in-Chief and senior officials.

The discussion centred on implementing the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) green certification framework across Amaravati’s housing sector.

Representatives from three empanelled firms, Ela Green Buildings & Infrastructure Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Chennai; Chinoy Design Services, Vijayawada; and Essential India Greenedge Analytics Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, gave detailed presentations on their technical capabilities, teams, and certified auditors.

The firms highlighted their past EDGE-certified projects and outlined tailored action plans for Amaravati’s ongoing and upcoming housing developments. All three expressed confidence that targeted projects could achieve EDGE Pre-Certification within three months.

The session marked a significant step in aligning Amaravati’s urban development with global sustainability standards, reaffirming APCRDA’s commitment to building a climate-resilient capital.