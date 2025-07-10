Andhra Pradesh

India's WHIF joins BRICS+ initiative, boosting MedTech innovation

The forum’s selection positions India not merely as a consumer of global technology but as a co-architect of next-generation healthcare solutions—designed, manufactured, and scaled in the Global South, for the Global South.
The World Health Innovation Forum (WHIF), headquartered at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), has been selected to join the prestigious BRICS+ Manufacturing Working Group.
VISAKHAPATNAM: The World Health Innovation Forum (WHIF), headquartered at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), has been selected to join the prestigious BRICS+ Manufacturing Working Group, an intergovernmental platform that shapes manufacturing collaboration and industrial policy among BRICS nations and the wider Global South.

The announcement comes at a significant moment as India prepares to assume the BRICS presidency in 2026. WHIF’s inclusion marks a strong endorsement of India’s MedTech capabilities and Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a key hub for health innovation across the Global South. The forum’s selection positions India not merely as a consumer of global technology but as a co-architect of next-generation healthcare solutions—designed, manufactured, and scaled in the Global South, for the Global South.

In a press release on Wednesday, AMTZ Managing Director and Founder CEO Dr Jitendra Sharma said, “This selection confirms India’s leadership in frugal innovation and system-ready technologies. WHIF’s model, developed at AMTZ, bridges the Global South needs with world-class health tech capabilities. Partnering with the WHO and the Kalam Institute, which is a WHO Collaborating Centre, is a game changer.”

As a member of the BRICS+ Manufacturing Working Group, WHIF will help lead joint research and development corridors, expand cross-border access to India’s advanced testing and manufacturing facilities.

