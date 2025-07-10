Second fire incident in month at KGBV prompts urgent safety audit

VIZIANAGARAM: A fire incident at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Tummakapalli village, Kothavalasa mandal, late Tuesday night led to panic among students but was brought under control without any casualties.

In response, Vizianagaram District Collector BR Ambedkar visited the school premises on Wednesday and ordered a fire safety audit, instructing officials to submit a report at the earliest. The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit in the intermediate second-year store room, broke out around midnight. Students who noticed the flames raised alarms, prompting the warden and staff to evacuate them swiftly. Fire personnel responded and extinguished the blaze, preventing further damage.

This marks the second fire incident at the campus in just a month, prompting concern among parents and raising questions about the school’s fire preparedness and infrastructure safety. Parents have urged authorities to take corrective measures and ensure student safety.

During his visit, he inspected the damaged classrooms and materials, interacted with officials from multiple departments, and held a review meeting with school staff, including Principal Vijay Kumar.

He emphasised the need for vigilance and preventive measures, stating that steps will be taken to avoid recurrence. He assured that classes will resume immediately, and there is no need for students or parents to worry. The scheduled mega paretns-teachers meeting will be held as planned on Thursday.