33,921 candidates qualify in cop recruitment exam in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) chairman Rajeev Kumar Meena on Thursday released the final results of the police constable recruitment examination. As per the press release, 37,600 candidates appeared for the final exam, out of which 33,921 successfully qualified.

The recruitment was for SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men). Initially notified in November 2022, the process faced several delays due to legal and administrative reasons. The final written examination was held at five centres—Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati.

Candidates can check their results and download their data and marks from the official website www.slprb.ap.gov.in. Scanned OMR sheets will be available from July 10 to 12. Those seeking verification can apply online in the prescribed format by paying Rs 1,000.

Chairman Meena warned candidates to beware of fraudsters and touts promising jobs through illegal means. He said recruitment is conducted strictly through transparent and reputable institutions, and no agency or individual can influence the process. He urged candidates not to fall prey to forged documents, fake websites, or misleading details.