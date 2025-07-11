Andhra CM Naidu chalks out plan to enhance reach of P4 program

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is ramping up efforts to enhance the implementation of the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative, aimed at uplifting economically disadvantaged families, known as Bangaru Kutumbalu (golden families).

On Thursday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the programme’s progress at his camp office and discussed strategies to expand its reach. He is expected to soon meet with key mentors (Margadarsis) guiding the initiative to motivate and strengthen their involvement.

So far, 18,332 mentors, including industrialists, NRIs, and affluent individuals, have pledged support to 1.84 lakh golden families. The government aims to increase the mentor count to 1 lakh by August 15.

To accelerate this goal, Naidu plans to personally interact with top mentors, including business leaders, celebrities, NRIs, and representatives from construction firms and multinational corporations. As part of this outreach, he is expected to host a dinner for 200 leading mentors in Amaravati on July 18.

Furthermore, Naidu has also directed officials to prepare communication plans that effectively convey the goals of the P4 programme and encourage broader participation.

He said the initiative was a unique opportunity to bring together individuals from various sectors who are committed to supporting the underprivileged.