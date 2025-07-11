Andhra emerged as leading horticulture hub: Governor

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a leading horticultural hub, recording a production of 275.13 lakh metric tonnes from 15.98 lakh hectares, ranking fifth in the country in horticultural output, said Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

Speaking at the 6th Convocation of Dr YSR Horticultural University held at Swarna Bharat Trust in Atkur, Krishna district, on Thursday, the Governor noted the State’s leadership in producing crops like chilli, cocoa, lime, oil palm, papaya, tomato, cashew, mango, banana, and sweet orange. He credited this success to advances in productivity and the expansion of cultivated areas.

Nazeer highlighted India’s overall agricultural progress, stating that the country achieved a record foodgrain production of 354 million tonnes in 2024–25, a 6.5% increase over the previous year. He attributed the rise to improved farming practices, technological advancements, and favourable weather conditions. Congratulating the graduating students, the Governor commended medal and award winners for their academic achievements.

He expressed confidence in their role in furthering agricultural innovation and contributing to the nation’s food security.

Earlier, Krishna District Collector DK Balaji and SP R Gangadhara Rao extended a warm welcome to the Governor, marking the beginning of the convocation ceremony.