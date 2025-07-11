Delayed census hit tribal welfare in Andhra: Expert

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the country awaits the next population census, originally due in 2021, the absence of updated data has become a hindrance for tribal development in Andhra Pradesh.
“With newly formed districts such as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam housing a large tribal population, the delay in the census is making it increasingly difficult to plan and implement welfare schemes effectively,” opined Chetti Praveen Kumar from Agro-Economic Research Centre, Andhra University.
According to the 2011 Census, Scheduled Tribes (STs) accounted for around 5.3% of the erstwhile united AP’s population. Since then, several administrative changes, including the bifurcation of the State, have altered demographic patterns, particularly in tribal-dominated areas.
“The lack of updated census data means that local planning still relies on decade-old statistics, limiting the accuracy and reach of welfare programmes,” Praveen explained.
The allocation of funds under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) is largely dependent on ST population.
This strategy, guided by the proportion of STs in the population, determines financial planning for schemes related to education, healthcare, housing, and forest rights. “Without recent population figures, fund allocation is based on estimates, affecting the quality, and targeting of services on the ground,” he noted.
Praveen stated that tribal communities in AP, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), rely on accurate population mapping for various entitlements.
“In areas such as Visakhapatnam Agency, many hamlets still lack official recognition due to the absence of updated habitation data.
Lack of updated data impacts tribals’ healthcare
This affects the delivery of essential services like hostels, schools, healthcare centres, and rights under the Forest Rights Act (2006),” he said, adding that the delay also impacts education and healthcare planning.
“For example, the Right to Education Act mandates special provisions for tribal children in remote regions. However, the absence of updated data makes it difficult to plan for school infrastructure, hostels, and transport facilities. Similarly, outreach activities such as immunisation drives or screening for sickle cell anaemia, which is prevalent among tribal population, require reliable population estimates,” he elaborated.
Praveen noted that while sample surveys like the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) provide some insights, they do not substitute for a full census. “NFHS data often misses smaller tribal groups or sparsely populated regions, which are common in AP. As a result, planners and policymakers face challenges in designing location-specific and community-sensitive interventions,” he said.
“The census also plays a role in legal recognition. Several tribal communities await official inclusion or habitat recognition, which depends on census enumeration. Without this, claims to land, compensation, and government support remain incomplete,” he said.
He underlined the urgent need to resume the census process and strengthen alternative data sources through local registers, village-level surveys, and research collaborations. “Timely and accurate data remains key for ensuring that tribal communities in AP are recognised, represented, and supported through targeted development efforts,” he added.