Four killed, six injured as Scorpio rams into tractor in Andhra

KURNOOL: Four persons, including a child, were killed and six others injured in a road accident near Kalvabugga in Orvakal mandal of Kurnool district in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred around 5.00 am near Kashireddinayana Ashramam when a Scorpio vehicle travelling from Hyderabad to Mydukur rammed into a tractor carrying concrete slabs. Two persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries during treatment at Kurnool Government General Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Munna (35), Kamal Basha (50), Shaik Nadia (3), and Mabu Chani (30), all residents of Mydukur town in Kadapa district. According to police, two families from Mydukur had gone on an excursion to Hyderabad and were returning home when the accident took place.

Police said the Scorpio collided with the tractor, which was moving at high speed ahead of it, leading to the fatal crash. Orvakal S-I Sunil Kumar said a case has been registered and a probe is on.