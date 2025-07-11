TRANSCO to invest Rs 12k crore to meet growing power demand

Top APTRANSCO officials, including JMD Kirthi Chekuri, Director Grid AKV Bhaskar, Director Technical J Venkateswara Rao, and Director Finance NV Ramana Murthy attended the meeting. Vijayanand stressed adherence to timelines, especially in industrial corridors and urban clusters. He called for daily field-level monitoring, weekly progress reviews, and coordination with district authorities to speed up execution.

He placed special emphasis on projects in the APCRDA region and insisted on third-party quality checks and audits to maintain safety and construction standards.

Among the recently commissioned projects are a Bus Reactor for Reactive Power Management and a 220kV double circuit line between Gunadala and Nunna substations, using monopoles to boost system reliability. Ongoing efforts include ICT capacity expansion, construction of new substations, and line diversions in the capital region. Tenders have also been floated for 31 new projects worth Rs 3,614 crore.

Vijayanand reaffirmed the commitment of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar to building a future-ready transmission network. CE Projects T Sudeevan Kumar and SEs P Ramachandra Prasad and K Bindu were present.