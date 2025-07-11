Union Minister Shivraj Singh advocates long-term drought strategy for Rayalaseema

ANANTAPUR: Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the need for a long-term, integrated approach to address drought in Rayalaseema during a review meeting held at the Sri Sathya Sai district Collectorate on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Director of Agriculture, S Dilli Rao, Horticulture and Sericulture Commissioner K Srinivasulu, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector TS Chetan, Joint Collectors from Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, and Kurnool districts, focused on drought-affected districts in southern Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, the Union Minister called for a collaborative action plan involving agriculture and allied sector departments to provide permanent solutions to drought.

He directed officials to implement programmes under Rural Development, MGNREGS, and watershed initiatives in coordination with district administrations and assured full support from the Centre. He urged the formulation of a detailed plan to address ground-level challenges and suggested a joint state-central effort to build a sustainable model for the next decade.