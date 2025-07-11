Union Minister Shivraj Singh advocates long-term drought strategy for Rayalaseema

ANANTAPUR: Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan stressed the need for a long-term, integrated approach to address drought in Rayalaseema during a review meeting held at the Sri Sathya Sai district Collectorate on Thursday.
The meeting, attended by Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Director of Agriculture, S Dilli Rao, Horticulture and Sericulture Commissioner K Srinivasulu, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector TS Chetan, Joint Collectors from Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, and Kurnool districts, focused on drought-affected districts in southern Andhra Pradesh.
During the meeting, the Union Minister called for a collaborative action plan involving agriculture and allied sector departments to provide permanent solutions to drought.
He directed officials to implement programmes under Rural Development, MGNREGS, and watershed initiatives in coordination with district administrations and assured full support from the Centre. He urged the formulation of a detailed plan to address ground-level challenges and suggested a joint state-central effort to build a sustainable model for the next decade.
“We need integrated efforts and innovative models to combat drought. The Union government stands committed to supporting the State,” Chouhan said.
Collector Chetan briefed the Union Minister on the agricultural and horticultural conditions in Sri Sathya Sai district. Director Dilli Rao and Commissioner Srinivasulu presented a detailed overview of drought impact, crop data, and irrigation challenges across Rayalaseema.
Officials requested financial assistance on par with the Bundelkhand region to support development in the drought-prone area. Later, at an outreach programme in Pedaballi village, Chouhan addressed farmers and members of women’s self-help groups (SHGs). He described farmers as the “backbone of the nation” and urged women to rise above poverty through empowerment.
Chouhan disbursed Rs 437.09 crore in bank linkage funds to 53,746 SHG members. He also praised the district’s promotion of natural farming, calling it a low-cost, high-profit model for the country.
Recalling his ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ from his tenure as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Chouhan reaffirmed his commitment to empowering women and improving farmer livelihoods.
The programme began with SHG women offering prayers, followed by Chouhan’s visit to organic mixed-crop fields.