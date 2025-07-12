AP Chambers urges CM Chandrababu Naidu to halt raw human hair exports, flags threat to domestic industry

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has submitted a representation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urging his intervention to halt the export of raw human hair (HS Code 05010010), especially Non-Remy (Comb Waste/Goli/Chutti) hair, to safeguard the domestic human hair industry.

“In the last 10 years, China has started reducing imports by smuggling Non-Remy (Comb Waste Hair) through Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Nepal, where it is processed with child labour and again smuggled into China to avoid duties,” the AP Chambers explained. Despite a ban in March 2022 by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), exports resumed shortly after, including by previously blacklisted traders. Non-Remy Hair forms 85% of total exports, and only 15 per cent of hair is Remy Hair, sourced from temples, which is sold either directly or through auction by temples.

The AP Chambers pointed out that the Indian human hair extension and wig industry, currently valued at Rs 8,000 crore, has the potential to grow to Rs 30,000 crore in the next decade. The industry, which has a major presence in Madepalli and Eluru, provides employment to over 10 lakh women across rural India.