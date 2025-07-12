APCRDA inks MoU with NaBFID to chart financial roadmap for Amaravati infrastructure push

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) on Friday for Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) for infrastructure projects in Amaravati.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. NaBFID will serve as a strategic advisor, assisting APCRDA in crafting a robust financial blueprint for Capital Amaravati’s infrastructure development.

The partnership focuses on formulating financial strategies, evaluating implementation models such as Public Private Partnership (PPP), and identifying revenue streams, including monetisation options for land assets.NaBFID will also support APCRDA in developing financial models, and engaging stakeholders and potential investors to ensure sustainable project execution. The collaboration aims to create an effective financial roadmap aligned with Amaravati’s long-term development goals, fostering structured growth and world class urban infrastructure.