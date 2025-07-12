APCRDA inks MoU with NaBFID to chart financial roadmap for Amaravati infrastructure push

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) on Friday for Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) for infrastructure projects in Amaravati.
The agreement was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. NaBFID will serve as a strategic advisor, assisting APCRDA in crafting a robust financial blueprint for Capital Amaravati’s infrastructure development.
The partnership focuses on formulating financial strategies, evaluating implementation models such as Public Private Partnership (PPP), and identifying revenue streams, including monetisation options for land assets.NaBFID will also support APCRDA in developing financial models, and engaging stakeholders and potential investors to ensure sustainable project execution. The collaboration aims to create an effective financial roadmap aligned with Amaravati’s long-term development goals, fostering structured growth and world class urban infrastructure.
This initiative is a key step in the State government’s vision to develop Amaravati as a modern and service-oriented capital city.
Rajkiran Rai G, Managing Director of NaBFID, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to work with APCRDA to build cutting-edge infrastructure for Amaravati. Our Transaction Advisory Services will help unlock innovative financing solutions for critical projects, supporting structured development and robust urban infrastructure.” K Kannababu, Commissioner of APCRDA, highlighted the significance of the MoU, stating, “Developing Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh’s capital is a priority for the State government. This partnership with NaBFID strengthens our financial framework for infrastructure projects in the greenfield capital. With their expertise, we aim to execute well-planned projects with optimised capital use.”
The MoU marks a pivotal move to enhance Amaravati’s infrastructure through strategic financial planning, leveraging NaBFID’s expertise to ensure efficient and sustainable development.