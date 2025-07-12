Ensure seamless supply of fertilisers: Andhra Director of Agriculture

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Agriculture Dilli Rao instructed manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of fertilisers to ensure seamless supply to farmers across the State.

Speaking at a coordination meeting held at the Directorate of Agriculture, he emphasised the importance of farmers’ interests amid ongoing agricultural activities spurred by heavy rainfall and brimming reservoirs. With canals releasing water for paddy and upland crops, farmers are actively engaged in sowing, weeding, and fertiliser application. Citing the directives of the Chief Minister, Dilli Rao urged stakeholders to prevent any disruptions in fertiliser supply.

He announced that the Centre approved a railway rake point at Anakapalle, with proposals for Hindupur and Madanapalle nearing final approval. This initiative, backed by the Chief Minister, aims to reduce transportation costs.

Fertiliser companies pledged free lorry transport from railway rake points to retailers, further lowering costs. The Chief Minister is also in talks with the Centre to facilitate direct transport to retailers.