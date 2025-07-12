Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar lays stone for Rs 3.8 crore sub-station in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Friday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 3.86 crore 33/11 KV power sub-station at IT Varam village of Prakasam district. He also unveiled a statue of TDP founder NTR and paid floral tributes.

He also conducted the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ programme, along with MLAs M Ashok Reddy, Dr Ugra Narasimha Reddy, Yerragondapalem TDP in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, and Darsi TDP in-charge Gottipati Lakshmi.

On the occasion, Gottipati said, “The government is committed to the welfare and development of poor. Despite financial constraints, we are implementing our poll promises, including the Super Six schemes, in a phased manner. Free RTC bus travel for women will be rolled out from August 15.”

Highlighting the legacy of the party, he said, “TDP and its founder NTR have always prioritised the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and the poor. We will complete this sub-station within six months and finish the 220 KV sub-station left incomplete by the YSRCP regime.”

Endorsing local leader Erixion Babu, Ravi Kumar added, “Erixion Babu worked sincerely for the development of Yerragondapalem. We were disappointed by his narrow loss in the last election. I urge you to elect him in 2029—we will fully support him.”

He called on voters to support the NDA in the next elections and ensure victory in all 12 Assembly segments in Prakasam district.

Furthermore, the energy minister added, “Electricity consumption is increasing by 6–8% annually. We are taking all necessary steps to meet demand. We already provide free power to handloom and power loom units. Soon, we will extend up to 200 units of free electricity to barber shops.”