Traffic curbs in Andhra's Guntur from July 20

GUNTUR: With work on the new Shankar Vilas Railway Overbridge (ROB) progressing rapidly, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi on Friday directed officials to ensure effective traffic diversion and minimise public inconvenience.

Vehicular movement on the existing old bridge will be completely halted from July 20 to facilitate demolition and further construction. Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate, attended by Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and officials from the Roads & Buildings, Police, Electricity, and the construction agency, Nagalakshmi stressed the need for preemptive planning. A trial run of the traffic diversion plan will begin on July 16.

The Collector directed traffic police to publicise diversion routes via media and flex boards with maps. She ordered immediate road repairs, widening, and removal of encroachments.

Noting school buses use the Kankar Gunta ROB, she urged coordination to stagger class timings. She also instructed officials to expedite demolition of buildings in the ROB expansion zone.