Admissions rise in welfare hostels with improved facilities in Andhra

NELLORE: Welfare hostels across Nellore district are witnessing a significant rise in student admissions for the 2025–26 academic year, attributed to improved infrastructure, quality education, and proactive administrative efforts.

Nellore District Collector O Anand stated that the hostels are now better equipped to serve students from economically weaker sections with nutritious meals, hygienic conditions, and enhanced academic support.

The State government has allocated substantial funds for renovations and infrastructure development. Minor repair works in 30 hostels were completed with an allocation of Rs 78 lakh, while Swachh Andhra Corporation sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the construction of 69 toilets in 10 hostels, currently underway. The Backward Classes Welfare Department operates 63 pre-matric and 16 post-matric hostels in the district.

This year, 4,120 students have enrolled, 2,373 renewals and 1,654 new admissions, marking an increase of over 550 students from last year. Students are provided with free uniforms, notebooks. Sanitation is prioritised, and academic progress is monit o r e d thr oug h weekly assessments under the “Chaduvudam Ishtanga” initiative, categorising students into A, B, and C groups.

The Social Welfare Department manages 71 hostels, 41 for boys and 30 for girls. Essential repairs have been completed with a budget of Rs 932.10 lakh to enhance living conditions. Apart from academic supplies, students received notebooks, and recreational materials. Collector Anand encouraged parents to enrol their children in government hostels to benefit from the State’s comprehensive welfare initiatives.