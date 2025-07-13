Andhra CM to meet Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman during two-day Delhi visit

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit New Delhi on July 15 and 16 to meet Union Ministers and discuss critical development issues and Central funding for Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu will push for pending fund releases, progress on major infrastructure projects including the proposed Polavaram- Banakacherla Link Project, and issues related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

He is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 15, followed by meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, and the MD of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Later in the evening, he will attend a memorial meeting held in honour of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library in Delhi.

On July 16, the Chief Minister will continue meetings, including a key session with the Finance Ministry in the North Block and will participate in a business conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He is expected to return to Amaravati on the morning of July 17.