Andhra Minister Satya Kumar seeks report on use of vehicles in health department

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has ordered a comprehensive review of government vehicle usage within the Health Department, the largest administrative body in the State, amid reports of shortages and misuse of official vehicles across various levels.

In a press release on Saturday, the minister said there is a significant demand for transportation across the department, which has over one lakh officers and staff operating from the Secretariat, 10 subordinate departments, zonal and district offices, medical colleges, and thousands of healthcare facilities.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh has over 1,700 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 242 secondary hospitals and 40 medical colleges. These institutions, along with affiliated hospitals and special health units, depend on government vehicles for their daily functioning.

Additionally, about 30,000 personnel under the National Health Mission, who implement more than 40 health schemes, also require transport for outreach and service delivery. In light of operational needs and growing concerns, the minister has directed officials to submit a detailed report within a week.

The report should include current vehicle allocation rules, the total number of vehicles in use, expenditure for the fiscal years 2023–24 and 2024–25, and a breakdown of vehicle usage for daily operations, field visits, and official assignments. He also called for data on vehicle misuse cases, the actions taken, and existing protocols to prevent such misuse.

The health minister emphasised the importance of transparency and the responsible use of public resources. He instructed officials to conduct a thorough review and recommend reforms where needed, as part of the government’s push for greater efficiency.