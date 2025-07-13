Don’t come to conclusions till final report: Andhra Aviation Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM:Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said that while the preliminary report on the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad has been released, definitive conclusions can only be drawn after the final report is released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Speaking on the sidelines of Rozgar Mela held in Visakhapatnam, he said, “The preliminary report has come in, but for any concrete conclusions, we must wait for the final report. We will fully assist the AAIB in completing it.”

He commended the AAIB for conducting the investigation in a professional and transparent manner. “It was a highly commendable effort and particularly challenging investigation. This marked the first time that the black box was safely recovered, and its data decoded entirely within India, at the AAIB laboratory in Delhi. This is a significant milestone,” he said.

Noting that all international protocols were strictly adhered to during the investigation, the Union Minister added, “We are closely coordinating with the agency, and will provide any additional support or resources required. The AAIB remains the nodal authority for the investigation.”

Responding to questions about the content of the preliminary report, the Civil Aviation Minister remarked, “I believe i t would be more appropriate to comment once the final report is released. Right now, based on what the report has stated, there are multiple other things that need to be looked into before the final report is out. We want the final report to come in to look at things. So let us wait till then.”

He also acknowledged the emotional toll the incident has taken on the families of the victims. “This is an extremely difficult time for the families who have lost their loved ones. The Civil Aviation Ministry is committed to doing everything within its purview to support them during this period,” Ram Mohan Naidu assured.

It may be recalled that the Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12. The accident resulted in the death of 260 individuals, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 civilians on the ground.