EAGLE, Andhra police crack whip on illegal tobacco sales near education institutions

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to curb substance abuse near educational institutions, officials from the Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) and local police conducted inspections at Kirana and pan shops near Siddhartha Pharmacy College and Nalanda School on Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road on Friday.

EAGLE Chief Ake Ravi Krishna, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) KGV Saritha and other officers, led the operation under the ‘Operation Safe Campus Zone’ initiative.

During the inspections, officials found that the illegal sale of tobacco products and gutka continued unabated in several shops, violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Authorities served notices to violators and imposed fines. “These checks are part of ongoing efforts to ensure a safe environment for students by curbing substance abuse near schools and colleges. Strict action will be taken against those flouting COTPA rules,” the EAGLE Chief said.

Officials held a ‘#DrugsOdduBro’ awareness programme at Siddhartha Pharmacy College on the dangers of drug abuse. The EAGLE Chief urged teachers to promote drug- and tobacco-free campuses. He stressed ensuring safe learning environments. A formal appeal was also issued to educational institutions to support the antidrug and tobacco campaign.