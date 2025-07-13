Jana Sena expels Srikalahasti in-charge

VIJAYAWADA: In a major political development, the Jana Sena Party on Saturday expelled Vinutha Kota, the party’s in-charge for the Srikalahasti Assembly constituency, following her arrest in connection with the murder of her former driver. The case, which has sent shockwaves across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, is under investigation by Chennai City Police.

In an official statement, the Jana Sena State Headquarters confirmed Vinutha’s expulsion, citing her alleged involvement in the murder of her 22-yearold driver, Srinivasulu alias Rayudu, a native of Subbanaidu Kandriga village in Srikalahasti mandal. His body was found in a drainage canal under the jurisdiction of the Seven Wells C3 Police Station in Chennai on July 8. The incident has taken a political turn, with Chennai police conducting searches at the Jana Sena Party office in Srikalahasti for potential evidence.

In response, JSP Conflict Management Head Vemulapati Ajay Kumar issued a press note announcing Vinutha’s immediate and permanent expulsion from the party. Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu on Saturday said Vinutha Kota had been distanced from party activities even before her arrest, citing repeated acts of indiscipline.

Addressing the media along with other Jana Sena leaders, Srinivasulu said her actions had consistently gone against the party’s policies. He confirmed her removal from all positions following her alleged involvement in the Chennai murder case. Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Jana Sena Party president for the erstwhile Chittoor district, said the leadership had been monitoring her conduct for some time and took action based on an internal review.