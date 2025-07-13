Kharif crop acreage increases in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Crop cultivation is progressing steadily across Andhra Pradesh this Kharif season, aided by timely rainfall and adequate water availability.

Farmers began agricultural operations earlier than usual, increasing the cultivated area by 1.51 lakh acres compared to the same period last year.

As per official targets, Kharif cultivation is expected to cover 34.53 lakh hectares, with 31.16 lakh hectares typically under actual cultivation. This season is on track to reach a similar extent. The State cultivates around 21 major crops during the Kharif season.

These include paddy—the primary crop—alongside jowar, maize, green gram, black gram, oilseeds like groundnut, sesamum, sunflower, and commercial crops such as cotton, sugarcane, and tobacco. According to the Season and Crop Coverage Report from the State government, sowing has commenced in 5.12 lakh hectares (12.65 lakh acres) so far. This marks an increase from the 4.51 lakh hectares cultivated by the second week of July last year.

However, this accounts for only 16% of the season’s target area of 31.16 lakh hectares. Kharif sowing genera l l y c o n t i n u e s u n t i l September. Paddy has been sown in 2.07 lakh hectares, while cotton has covered 1.64 lakh hectares. District- wise, paddy cultivation is highest in Nellore (79,353 hectares), followed by Srikakulam (34,606 ha), Tirupati (23,772 ha), East Godavari (17,150 ha), and Krishna (16,839 ha). Notably, Nellore has recorded a 202% increase in paddy cultivation compared to its usual 39,368 hectares, highlighting a remarkable surge in agricultural activity in the region.