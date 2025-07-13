TDP leaders slam YSRCP Perni for provocative remarks

VIJAYAWADA: Coming down heavily on former minister and YSRCP Krishna district president Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) for allegedly making derogatory and provocative remarks, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and MLA Bode Prasad questioned the intent behind Nani’s statements, particularly his suggestion that party cadres should ‘silently hack rivals in the dark’.

The remarks sparked outrage among TDP leaders, who condemned the statement as incitement to violence. Speaking to the media at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Konakalla and Bode Prasad lambasted Perni Nani for his provocative tone and accused the YSRCP of undermining democratic values. They alleged that YSRCP cadres were conspiring to ‘murder democracy’ and resorting to intimidation tactics.

Konakalla stated that the people of AP had already delivered a strong message Jagan by denying his the opposition status. Reaffirming the coalition government’s commitment to peace and constitutional values, he added, “The Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar is being upheld in Andhra Pradesh. CM Chandrababu Naidu’s government will not tolerate violence in any form.”