Tensions rise in Andhra's Gudivada as TDP, YSRCP cadres clash

VIJAYAWADA: Tension gripped Gudivada in Krishna district on Saturday as TDP and YSRCP cadres clashed over organising parallel events on the same day.

The TDP has been conducting its ‘Suparipalanalo Toli Adugu’ (First Step in Good Governance) door-to-door campaign in the town for the past few days under the leadership of local MLA Venigandla Ramu.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP had scheduled a constituency-level meeting at K Convention in Lingavaram, with party district president and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) as the chief guest. Ahead of the event, the YSRCP erected flex banners with slogans like “Babu Surety – Mosam Guarantee.”

In retaliation, the TDP put up posters mocking former minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), showing him polishing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s shoes, a reference to remarks he made during the 2024 election campaign. The situation escalated further when Perni Nani made controversial comment s against the TDP leadership. While addressing YSRCP workers at Pamarru in Krishna district on Friday, Nani reportedly made controversial comments that drew sharp criticism from TDP leaders.

When some party activists shouted ‘Rappa Rappa’, Nani discouraged them and allegedly said, “If something needs to be done, let it happen silently in the dark.” In response, TDP and Jana Sena workers tore down YSRCP flexes at Nagavarappadu Junction and staged a protest. They also attempted to obstruct the movement of YSRCP leaders heading to the party meeting. During the unrest, a vehicle belonging to Krishna district ZP chairperson Uppala Harika was damaged.