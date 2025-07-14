Andhra Pradesh government revises SCS to promote ‘real’ growth in State

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders, revising the Self-Certification Scheme (SCS)-2025 under the AP Building Rules, 2017, aimed at improving ease of doing business, expediting approvals, and curbing corruption in the building permit process.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar issued G.O. Ms. No. 120 on Saturday, superseding earlier guidelines from February. The updated rules extend self-certification to white category industries, non-polluting units certified by the Pollution Control Board, with site areas up to 500 square metres. The scheme also applies to non-high-rise residential buildings up to 4,000 square metres.

Previously, Licensed Technical Persons (LTPs) bore legal responsibility for enforcement and could face criminal charges for violations. Under the revised scheme, criminal liability has been removed, though administrative action may still be taken in cases of negligence or misrepresentation.

The government has detailed new protocols for applications, inspections, and occupancy under the Online Building Permission System (OBPS). Once a plan is approved online, construction may begin immediately. LTPs must upload plinth-level inspection reports within seven days, and occupancy certificates will be issued based on joint inspections.

To ensure transparency, Town Planning officials will conduct random inspections in 10–15% of cases. Any violations may lead to permit revocation and suspension of LTP licenses for up to five years.

MAUD Minister Dr P Narayana welcomed the new rules, stating they would promote growth in AP’s construction and real estate sectors while reducing delays.