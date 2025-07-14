BITS Pilani AI+ Campus to come up in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a significant leap in its mission to redefine higher education, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, has announced the launch of a futuristic AI+ Campus in Amaravati, alongside a series of transformative initiatives unveiled during its 2025 convocation.
Spearheaded by Chancellor Kumar Mangalam Birla, BITS Pilani has announced a Rs 1,219 crore investment under Project Vistaar to expand and modernise existing campuses, and the formal rollout of BITS Pilani Digital, its dedicated EdTech platform for flexible, industry-aligned learning.
Speaking on the occasion, Birla said, “This is a pivotal moment in the journey of BITS Pilani. These bold steps are aimed not just at expansion but at shaping a transformative learning ecosystem that nurtures innovation, empowers learners, and contributes to India’s knowledge economy in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a trillion-dollar academic sector.”
The new AI+ Campus of BITS Pilani in Amaravati, spread over 35 acres, is designed as a next-generation innovation hub.
The AI+ Campus will offer undergraduate twinning programs, cotutelle doctoral degrees, and master’s programs in AI, machine learning, and innovation strategy.
BITS Campus to feature IoT, AI, immersive learning tools
The campus will adopt an Entrepreneurship-First Approach, and feature smart infrastructure with IoT systems, AI-powered services, immersive learning tools, and hybrid delivery models. Phase 1 will accommodate 3,000 students, with plans to scale up to over 7,000 in Phase 2, including research centres and global collaboration zones.
Under Project Vistaar, BITS Pilani has committed its largest-ever capital investment to modernise its Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses. The expansion will include a Rs 60 crore upgrade to undergraduate labs, enhanced research capabilities, and a projected student capacity increase from 18,700 to 26,000 by 2030-31. The plan includes launching interdisciplinary programmes aligned with future global trends and industry needs.
Meanwhile, BITS Pilani Digital, the institute’s dedicated EdTech initiative, aims to reach over 1,00,000 learners in five years. The platform will launch 32 programs, including 11 degree courses and 21 certificates, combining real-world projects, industry mentorship, and optional campus immersions for deeper engagement.
Explaining the institute’s future-forward approach, Vice-Chancellor Prof V Ramgopal Rao said, “We are reaffirming our commitment to excellence and responsiveness to global academic shifts. These initiatives set new benchmarks for how higher education can serve society.”