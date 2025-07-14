BITS Pilani AI+ Campus to come up in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a significant leap in its mission to redefine higher education, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, has announced the launch of a futuristic AI+ Campus in Amaravati, alongside a series of transformative initiatives unveiled during its 2025 convocation.

Spearheaded by Chancellor Kumar Mangalam Birla, BITS Pilani has announced a Rs 1,219 crore investment under Project Vistaar to expand and modernise existing campuses, and the formal rollout of BITS Pilani Digital, its dedicated EdTech platform for flexible, industry-aligned learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said, “This is a pivotal moment in the journey of BITS Pilani. These bold steps are aimed not just at expansion but at shaping a transformative learning ecosystem that nurtures innovation, empowers learners, and contributes to India’s knowledge economy in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a trillion-dollar academic sector.”

The new AI+ Campus of BITS Pilani in Amaravati, spread over 35 acres, is designed as a next-generation innovation hub.

The AI+ Campus will offer undergraduate twinning programs, cotutelle doctoral degrees, and master’s programs in AI, machine learning, and innovation strategy.