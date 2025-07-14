Energy efficiency scheme for MSMEs

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push toward industrial sustainability and climate goals, the Union Ministry of Power, through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), will launch the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries & Establishments (ADEETIE) scheme on July 15, 2025, in Panipat, Haryana.

The initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced energy-efficient technologies across India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, along with senior officials from the Ministry and Haryana government, will inaugurate the national roll-out event.

Key highlights include the launch of the ADEETIE web portal, release of the scheme brochure, signing of MoUs with major MSME industrial associations, and felicitation of exemplary MSME units.

The scheme provides technical support, interest subsidies on loans, and policy guidance to help MSMEs lower energy costs and enhance productivity. It supports India’s climate targets, including reducing emissions intensity by 45% by 2030 and achieving Net Zero by 2070. The launch will see participation from top officials, State Designated Agencies (including AP State Energy Conservation Mission), industry leaders, and financial institutions.

A BEE Media Advisor for Southern States & UTs called the launch a defining moment for energy transformation. ADEETIE builds on successful pilot projects like AP’s decarbonisation efforts in MSME clusters for gold, jewellery, food processing, and pharma, which have already yielded energy and cost savings. The scheme aims to scale such successes nationwide and establish MSME sector as a global leader.