Food processing hub is all set for launch in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In a major boost to the agricultural economy of Rayalaseema, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati is set to inaugurate a state-of-the-art Food Processing Incubation Centre developed at a cost of `3 crore.

The facility, part of a Central and State government initiative, positions IIT Tirupati as a frontrunner among three such centres sanctioned nationwide.

Aimed at enhancing the value of local agricultural produce, the centre reflects IIT Tirupati’s commitment to innovation in food processing, one of its key research focus areas. Strategically located in a region known for its fruit and vegetable output, the facility is fully equipped and scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Minister Chirag Paswan and State Minister TG Bharat. Officials describe the centre as a game-changer for farmers, offering large-scale food processing capabilities.

The unit is designed to handle a range of produce, with facilities for mango and tomato extraction, lemon drying, nannari juice preparation, and pulp processing of dragon fruit, anjeer (fig), sapota (chikoo), and guava.

It can process up to 20 tonnes of fruit daily, yielding 10 tonnes of pulp. Products developed here will be marketed under the “Swastra” brand, managed by IIT Tirupati.

Farmers who wish to market under their own brand will receive priority access and expert guidance. The institute also plans to sign MoUs with industry players to create better market linkages and income opportunities.

The initiative is expected to benefit farmers in Chittoor, Annamayya, and Nellore districts, areas known for large-scale production of mangoes, tomatoes, and lemons. The erstwhile Chittoor district alone produces 4.5 lakh tonnes of mangoes annually, while Chittoor and Annamayya export about 1.5 lakh tonnes of tomatoes. Nellore ranks among the top lemon-producing districts in the country. The new facility is expected to empower farmers to process, package, and market their produce more effectively, thereby increasing returns and driving rural development.