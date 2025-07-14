Guntur police enhance vigil for women’s safety

GUNTUR: In a bid to strengthen women’s safety, Guntur district police have launched intensified surveillance and patrolling across key public spaces. The initiative targets harassment, eve-teasing, and ragging, especially near educational institutions, parks, and bus stands.

Drone cameras are being used to monitor high-footfall areas, enabling real-time detection of suspicious activity and quick police response. Dedicated Shakti teams are actively visiting schools, colleges, and public areas, building trust among students and commuters by addressing complaints and ensuring swift action against offenders.

Police are engaging with educational institutions to spread awareness about women’s rights and advise on safety norms. Focus is laid on preventing ragging and encouraging students to report incidents. Field inspections and safety audits are underway, with officials assuring strict legal action against violators. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity via the 112 helpline.