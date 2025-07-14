Kota: A legend who made us laugh, cry and reflect

VIJAYAWADA: Veteran Telugu actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, fondly known as ‘Kota’, passed away in the wee hours of Sunday at his residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad, following age-related ailments. He was 83.

Born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu of Krishna district, Kota began his acting journey on stage before entering the Telugu film industry with ‘Pranam Khareedhu’ in 1978. Over the next four decades, he carved a unique space for himself in Indian cinema with over 750 films to his credit, not just in Telugu but also in Tamil and Hindi.

Known for his versatility, Kota seamlessly transitioned between roles, from chilling villains to heartwarming characters and comic avatars. His portrayal of ‘Gudisela Kasaiah’ in Pratighatana (1985), where he spoke in a Telangana dialect, remains an iconic performance in Telugu cinema. Other memorable performances include his roles in Aha Naa Pellanta, Gaayam, Yamaleela, Money, Aa Naluguru, Rakhi, and Attarintiki Daredi.

Kota’s contribution to cinema was widely recognised with nine Nandi Awards, a SIIMA Award, and the Padma Shri in 2015 for his service to the arts. He also received the Dr Allu Ramalingaiah Kalapeetham National Award and numerous other honours. Apart from films, Kota was active in public life. He was elected as the BJP MLA from Vijayawada East constituency in 1999, serving until 2004. Even in politics, he was known for his straightforwardness, accessibility, and commitment to addressing people’s issues.