Kota: A legend who made us laugh, cry and reflect

VIJAYAWADA: Veteran Telugu actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, fondly known as ‘Kota’, passed away in the wee hours of Sunday at his residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad, following age-related ailments. He was 83.
Born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu of Krishna district, Kota began his acting journey on stage before entering the Telugu film industry with ‘Pranam Khareedhu’ in 1978. Over the next four decades, he carved a unique space for himself in Indian cinema with over 750 films to his credit, not just in Telugu but also in Tamil and Hindi.
Known for his versatility, Kota seamlessly transitioned between roles, from chilling villains to heartwarming characters and comic avatars. His portrayal of ‘Gudisela Kasaiah’ in Pratighatana (1985), where he spoke in a Telangana dialect, remains an iconic performance in Telugu cinema. Other memorable performances include his roles in Aha Naa Pellanta, Gaayam, Yamaleela, Money, Aa Naluguru, Rakhi, and Attarintiki Daredi.
Kota’s contribution to cinema was widely recognised with nine Nandi Awards, a SIIMA Award, and the Padma Shri in 2015 for his service to the arts. He also received the Dr Allu Ramalingaiah Kalapeetham National Award and numerous other honours. Apart from films, Kota was active in public life. He was elected as the BJP MLA from Vijayawada East constituency in 1999, serving until 2004. Even in politics, he was known for his straightforwardness, accessibility, and commitment to addressing people’s issues.
He often spoke passionately in the Assembly, highlighting public concerns, including those of artists and underprivileged.
The flood of tributes reflected Kota’s unmatched contribution to Telugu cinema — not just as a master of character roles and villainy, but also as a cultural icon whose impact extended far beyond the screen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: “Anguished by the passing of Shri Kota Srinivas Rao Garu. He will be remembered for his cinematic brilliance and versatility.” Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, Y Satya Kumar Yadav and BJP State president PVN Madhav expressed deep condolences.
Expressing deep condolences, Chandrababu Naidu described Kota as an artist whose roles remain etched in the hearts of the Telugu audience.
Megastar Chiranjeevi, who debuted with Kota in Pranam Khareedu, posted a heartfelt note: “Whether as a comic villain, a serious antagonist, or a supporting character, every role he played was done with such excellence that it felt as if only he could have done justice to it... The absence of an actor like Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao is an irreplaceable loss to the film industry.”
His final film appearance was in ‘Suvarna Sundari’ (2023). Due to declining health, he had been away from the silver screen in recent years.