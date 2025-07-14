MEOs urge Minister Lokesh to effect transfers at earliest

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh MEO-1 Association has appealed to HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to initiate immediate transfers for Mandal Education Officers-1, citing an eight-year delay.

In a letter to the Minister, State President Samala Simhachalam said many MEO-1s have been serving in the same post since 2017, despite norms allowing transfers after five years. Addressing the media on Sunday, Simhachalam noted that while transfers have been carried out in several departments under the new government, MEOs have been overlooked. He said the association had recently met Lokesh, who responded positively to their request.

The association highlighted the lack of self-drawing powers for MEO-1s, which they said hampers administrative efficiency. State Chief Secretary Ravi Nayak Buxa joined Simhachalam in urging prompt government action. It expressed hope that Lokesh would solve both the transfer backlog and financial autonomy issues.