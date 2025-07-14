Minister Kollu hits back at YSRCP for its divisive tactics

VIJAYAWADA: Mines, Geology, and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra accused the YSRCP, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of orchestrating violence and conspiracies to destabilise the State and defame the TDP-led coalition government.

Speaking to media personnel at the TDP national office in Mangalagiri on Sunday, Kollu lambasted the YSRCP for resorting to divisive tactics to create unrest and obstruct the State’s progress. He warned that the public is aware of YSRCP’s tactics and predicted the party’s political decline, stating, “From 151, to 11, YSRCP’s downfall is evident, and soon it will vanish from Andhra’s political landscape.” Regarding the recent incident involving Krishna district ZP chairperson Uppala Harika, Ravindra clarified that her vehicle was released by police, but she returned and verbally abused TDP leaders and law enforcement, provoking a reaction from locals.

He accused YSRCP of attempting to falsely pin the blame on the TDP leadership to tarnish their image. “YSRCP’s efforts to create chaos and attribute it to TDP have failed,” Kollu asserted, alleging that Jagan’s leadership is fostering lawlessness across Andhra Pradesh. Kollu claimed that during its five-year rule, the YSRCP regime ‘ruined’ the State, creating an environment of fear that deterred investors.