Stop recruitment of professors on contract basis: Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) has urged the State government to cancel the contract recruitment process for 40 professor and 37 associate professor posts, scheduled for July 17. In a memorandum submitted to Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday, APGDA leaders demanded that regular promotions be prioritised over contractual appointments, citing violations of service rules and the availability of eligible in-service doctors.

The association pointed out that the recruitment contradicts G.O. No. 154, which mandates filling such posts through regular promotions. They also cited G.O. No. 21, issued by the previous government, which allows contract recruitment only when no eligible candidates are available.

Speaking to TNIE, APGDA State President Dr D Jayadheer said every department currently has more eligible doctors than sanctioned posts, making the contract recruitment unjustified. He also criticised the practice of calling the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) in a 1:1 ratio, instead of the earlier 1:2, which limits promotion opportunities.

Dr Ramesh Banala, Secretary General of APGDA, added that the contract appointments would block promotional posts for at least three years and could lead to demands for regularisation, affecting the morale and seniority of existing government doctors.

The association blamed the previous government for hastily sanctioning new medical colleges without assessing faculty availability. With many of these colleges now shifted to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the need for government faculty has reduced, making contract appointments unnecessary.

APGDA urged the government to hold an advance DPC and promote eligible in-service doctors before August-end, with special permission to meet NMC requirements. They appealed for immediate cancellation of the recruitment and protection of long-pending promotion rights.