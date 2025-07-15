Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu orders fast-track tobacco procurement, assures aid for farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has directed Markfed officials to fast-track the procurement of black burley tobacco by opening additional purchase centres across high-production areas.

At a high-level review meeting held at NG Ranga Agricultural University, Guntur, with Collectors of Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts, and several legislators, the minister stressed supporting small and marginal farmers.

In the 2024–25 season, 80 million kg of black burley tobacco were cultivated over 36,000 hectares, of which only 36 million kg (45%) have been procured by 22 companies and Markfed. From July 21, a revised policy will prioritise purchases from farmers holding 1 kg to 20 quintals, while larger growers will be accommodated under parallel schedules.

Collectors have been authorised to establish new purchase centres, while the current weekly system continues until July 19. Markfed will bear transportation costs to both public and private godowns to avoid distress sales.

Procurement will include both registered and unregistered farmers via the procurement app. Immediate awareness campaigns are planned.

The Minister also reviewed fertiliser distribution at 1,276 Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) and PACS, instructing officials to strengthen supply in high-demand regions and open new RSKs as needed.

The meeting included legislators Pattipati Pullarao, Yeluru Sambasiva Rao, Burra Ramanjaneyulu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar (virtually), Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, and senior agricultural officials.