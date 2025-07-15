Andhra Pradesh made strides in curbing ganja menace: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday said Andhra Pradesh has made major progress in curbing ganja and drug abuse under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, transforming agency areas once known for illicit cultivation into hubs of globally recognised coffee.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday, Anitha credited the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) task force and a coordinated government approach for the turnaround. “The crackdown began soon after Naidu assumed office. A sub-committee was formed with officials from the Education, Health, Excise, Tribal Welfare, and Home departments to ensure a multi-sectoral approach,” she said.

She noted that EAGLE units were established in Amaravati, Rajamahendravaram, and Visakhapatnam, with support cells in all 26 districts. Over the past year, authorities registered 831 cases, arrested 2,114 individuals, and seized 23,770 kg of ganja, 27 litres of hashish oil, and 293 vehicles. Financial probes also led to the seizure of assets worth `7.75 crore from seven major accused.

“Once criticised by neighbouring states as a drug hub, Andhra Pradesh has reversed that image. Areas like Araku and Paderu are now known worldwide for their premium coffee,” she added, highlighting the promotion of Araku Coffee even in the Indian Parliament.

EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna presented the force’s progress and upcoming initiatives.

He said future plans include establishing a dedicated data centre, adopting modern technology to dismantle drug networks, tracking financial trails of offenders, and strictly enforcing the PITNDPS Act.