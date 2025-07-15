Boy dies after fight with classmate in Andhra Pradesh's Bobbili

VIZIANAGARAM: A 14-year-old boy allegedly died after a fist fight with his classmate on the school premises in Bobbili on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sundarada Karthik of Ravu Gari Street in the town.

According to the police, Karthik, a 9th class student of Abhyudaya School, used to fight with one of his classmates on petty issues.

The two boys bore a grudge against each other. Karthik allegedly teased his classmate in the afternoon, and challenged him for a fight with him in the afternoon. The duo fought near Bobbili Fort while leaving the school.

The opponent boy ran away after punching Karthik with his hands. Karthik collapsed during the fight. He died while being shifted to hospital.

Karthik family members went into shock after they came to know that he was killed in a fight with his classmate on the school premises.

The video of the fight between the two boys got recorded in a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage went viral on various social media platforms.

“Karthik succumbed to injuries received during the fight with his classmate. We sent the body to Bobbili government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” Bobbili Circle Inspector Satish Kumar told TNIE.