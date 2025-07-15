CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Drone Mart Portal to ensure access to all

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push toward technological inclusion, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched the AP Drone Mart Portal at the Secretariat, aiming to make drone services accessible to citizens across Andhra Pradesh.

Developed by the AP Drone Corporation, the portal connects drone service providers with users, especially farmers, for tasks such as pesticide spraying, crop monitoring, and land surveys. It also supports services in infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, security, and mapping.

Customers can directly negotiate charges with service providers through the portal, ensuring flexibility, affordability, and transparency. The platform integrates government departments, private agencies, and drone operators to streamline access and boost the adoption of drone technology.

“Ensuring drone services are available at reasonable prices will boost their adoption,” Naidu said, emphasising the government’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions to public service delivery.

Officials present at the launch included Chief Secretary Vijayanand, IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar, and other senior officials. The chief minister urged departments to expand the portal’s services to benefit more sectors and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s tech-driven governance model.

FiberNet’s revival on cards, 10 lakh connections targeted

Alongside3 the drone initiative, Chief Minister Naidu also announced an ambitious plan to revive the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet, a flagship digital connectivity project from his previous term.

In a review meeting held at the Secretariat, Naidu blamed the previous YSRCP government for mismanaging the project, citing a drop in active connections from 8.7 lakh in 2019 to 4.5 lakh by 2025. He alleged misuse of funds, unjustified staff expansion from 130 to 1,350, and politically motivated appointments. An investigation has been ordered into the irregularities.

The government now aims to restore 8–10 lakh connections by leveraging Rs 1,900 crore under the Centre’s Amended BharatNet Programme (2025–2035). Upgrades include transitioning 1,692 gram panchayats in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam to ring architecture and connecting 480 new panchayats with Rs 430 crore in funding. A Special Purpose Vehicle will manage implementation. To address service decline and rising subscription costs from Rs 149 to Rs 350, Naidu directed officials to accelerate vendor selection for set-top boxes and explore public-private partnerships for remote connectivity. BSNL will oversee the project under BharatNet norms.

Andhra Pradesh, which has already laid 78,355 km of optical fibre, is targeting 2 lakh km. The State allocated Rs 192.5 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 66.76 crore for operations, with Rs 67.14 crore support from BharatNet Phase 2.