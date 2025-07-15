CM Chandrababu Naidu launches Drone Mart Portal to ensure access to all

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push toward technological inclusion, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched the AP Drone Mart Portal at the Secretariat, aiming to make drone services accessible to citizens across Andhra Pradesh.
Developed by the AP Drone Corporation, the portal connects drone service providers with users, especially farmers, for tasks such as pesticide spraying, crop monitoring, and land surveys. It also supports services in infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, security, and mapping.
Customers can directly negotiate charges with service providers through the portal, ensuring flexibility, affordability, and transparency. The platform integrates government departments, private agencies, and drone operators to streamline access and boost the adoption of drone technology.
“Ensuring drone services are available at reasonable prices will boost their adoption,” Naidu said, emphasising the government’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions to public service delivery.
Officials present at the launch included Chief Secretary Vijayanand, IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar, and other senior officials. The chief minister urged departments to expand the portal’s services to benefit more sectors and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s tech-driven governance model.
FiberNet’s revival on cards, 10 lakh connections targeted
Alongside3 the drone initiative, Chief Minister Naidu also announced an ambitious plan to revive the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet, a flagship digital connectivity project from his previous term.
In a review meeting held at the Secretariat, Naidu blamed the previous YSRCP government for mismanaging the project, citing a drop in active connections from 8.7 lakh in 2019 to 4.5 lakh by 2025. He alleged misuse of funds, unjustified staff expansion from 130 to 1,350, and politically motivated appointments. An investigation has been ordered into the irregularities.
The government now aims to restore 8–10 lakh connections by leveraging Rs 1,900 crore under the Centre’s Amended BharatNet Programme (2025–2035). Upgrades include transitioning 1,692 gram panchayats in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam to ring architecture and connecting 480 new panchayats with Rs 430 crore in funding. A Special Purpose Vehicle will manage implementation. To address service decline and rising subscription costs from Rs 149 to Rs 350, Naidu directed officials to accelerate vendor selection for set-top boxes and explore public-private partnerships for remote connectivity. BSNL will oversee the project under BharatNet norms.
Andhra Pradesh, which has already laid 78,355 km of optical fibre, is targeting 2 lakh km. The State allocated Rs 192.5 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 66.76 crore for operations, with Rs 67.14 crore support from BharatNet Phase 2.
Naidu stressed the importance of delivering affordable, high-speed internet to transform Andhra Pradesh into a digital hub, while also reviving virtual classrooms and expanding rural digital infrastructure.
CM stresses smart tech integration in real time
Chairing a high-level review of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu reviewed key systems including WhatsApp Governance, data lakes, and facial recognition technology.
During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of crime prevention over mere detection, urging officials to leverage technology to prevent incidents before they occur. He proposed proactive tracking of suspects and rowdy sheeters, advocating a colour-coded crime database to monitor habitual offenders. He said early warnings could help prevent crimes and avoidable accidents. He also called for full integration of CCTV networks statewide to support surveillance and traffic management.
Highlighting smart traffic enforcement, Naidu suggested photo alerts for first-time traffic violators, with challans issued for repeat offences. He voiced concern over the surge in cybercrimes, urging awareness drives on OTP fraud and impersonation scams.
On e-governance, he stressed enhancing WhatsApp Governance with downloadable certificates and user-friendly instructional videos. He directed officials to digitise department data using blockchain and standardise RTGS data across departments.
Reviewing Drone City development at Orvakallu, Naidu asked officials to attract global and defence firms by showcasing State incentives and infrastructure.