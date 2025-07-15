Fire in empty coach at Tirupati station sparks alert

TIRUPATI: A major mishap was narrowly avoided at Tirupati Railway Station on Monday after a fire broke out in an empty coach of Train No. 04717 Hisar–Tirupati Special during routine shunting in the stabling yard.

The incident occurred midday when railway staff spotted flames in a general coach. Fortunately, no passengers were onboard. Staff quickly decoupled the burning coach, preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the rake.

The Tirupati Fire Brigade, Railway Protection Force, and railway engineering teams launched a joint firefighting operation. It took over three hours to fully extinguish the blaze under intense heat.

Senior officials confirmed there were no injuries and regular train operations remained unaffected.

They commended the swift response and coordination that averted a major disaster at one of the region’s busiest pilgrimage stations.

A detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Forensic and technical teams are probing whether the fire resulted from an electrical fault, inflammable materials, or human negligence. Safety audits have also been initiated across all stabling yards to prevent such incidents.