Implement welfare schemes effectively: NCSC

GUNTUR: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) member Vaddepalli Ramachander on Monday directed officials to strictly implement all welfare and development schemes meant for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in line with constitutional provisions.

Chairing a review meeting at SR Sankaran Hall in the Guntur Collectorate, he stressed the constitutional mandate under Article 338, which grants the NCSC quasi-judicial powers to safeguard SC rights. He warned that officials failing to adhere to guidelines could face suspension or legal action.

Commending Guntur district’s improved SC student pass rates, he urged banks to expedite housing loans under PM Awas Yojana and asked private schools not to harass SC students over fee reimbursements. On atrocities, Ramachander directed police to file charge sheets promptly, avoid counter-cases, and ensure swift delivery of compensation, jobs, and rehabilitation.

He called for timely loans under PMEGP and Stand-Up India, citing the Rs 1,000 crore CGTMSE fund for collateral-free loans. He insisted backlog posts and reservation-based promotions be implemented.

‘RESPOND TO COMPLAINTS FILED UNDER SC/ST ACT’

Vijayawada: Vaddepalli Ramachandar, Member of the NCSC, has directed officials to respond promptly to complaints filed under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. Speaking at a review meeting in Vijayawada on Monday, he stressed the need to register FIRs immediately upon receiving complaints and to initiate swift action, including arrests. He also instructed that District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meetings be held every three months